Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,227 Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,192,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,340,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PBAX opened at $10.06 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.