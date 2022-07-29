Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 2,487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

