Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,388. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,277.25 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

