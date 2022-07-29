World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($2.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.01. World Acceptance has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $265.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 127.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

