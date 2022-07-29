World Token (WORLD) Market Capitalization Reaches $349,043.50

World Token (WORLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, World Token has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $349,043.50 and $17.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00863309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,555,298 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_.

World Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

