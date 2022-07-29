World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.21. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

