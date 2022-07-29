WOWswap Trading Down 3.3% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $437,141.91 and $7,659.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.00693675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

