Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.64 billion and $337.49 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $23,806.44 or 0.99951673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00044519 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00027720 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 236,810 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

