Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,117 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $56,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,106. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.