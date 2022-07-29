Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

