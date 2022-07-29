X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading 2.7% Higher

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 151,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 299,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.