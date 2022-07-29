Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.38. 3,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 589,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

