Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) versus Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Financial Survey

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Austin Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.51 $147.50 million $0.15 31.67 Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yamana Gold and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 6 0 2.75 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 49.47%. Austin Gold has a consensus target price of 5.25, indicating a potential upside of 216.27%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 8.21% 6.28% 3.87% Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Austin Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Austin Gold

(Get Rating)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration of mineral property interests in Nevada. Its principal property the Kelly Creek Project comprises options and leases covering 136.8 km2 consisting of a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. The company's other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 323 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 25.9 km2 located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 km2 located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 km2 in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.