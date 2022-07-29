Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$7.10

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.05 to C$7.10 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$8.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.46.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

