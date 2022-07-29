YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. YETI has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 983,453 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,772,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

