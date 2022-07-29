yOUcash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $597,769.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.41 billion and $597,769.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.90 or 1.00008168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004038 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

yOUcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

