Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 6,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Zelira Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

About Zelira Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is also involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.