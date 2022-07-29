Zelwin Price Reaches $0.0599 on Major Exchanges (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $47,091.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.09 or 0.99968698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com.

Buying and Selling Zelwin

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. "

