Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Decreased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Zillow Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $34.69 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

