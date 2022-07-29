ZKSpace Price Reaches $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $683,975.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.