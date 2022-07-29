ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Exchanges

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $221,211.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.14 or 0.00862766 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001537 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016144 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 212,085,472 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
