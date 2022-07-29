Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Cowen decreased their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $141,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

