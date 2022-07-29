Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Further Reading

