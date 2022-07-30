10,000 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Vazirani Asset Management LLC

Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

