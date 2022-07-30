1,025 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $352,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $122.32 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.