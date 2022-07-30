1,200 Shares in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 333,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

