149,734 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.9% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,356,676.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

