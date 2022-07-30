1,624 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $386,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $341.58 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $192.38 and a 52 week high of $342.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

