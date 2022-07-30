16,642 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 653,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3,332.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 281,951 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

