1,777 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 805.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 232,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 207,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,522,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $90.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $105.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.86.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.