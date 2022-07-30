199,217 Shares in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Purchased by Vazirani Asset Management LLC

Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 199,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Burtech Acquisition accounts for 1.7% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

