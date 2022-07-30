1irstcoin Price Reaches $0.0287 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $6,368.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000812 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00074654 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

