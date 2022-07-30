1ST Source Bank Buys 30,453 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

EFV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 2,534,784 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.