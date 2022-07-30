1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,469,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the quarter. 1st Source makes up 21.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned about 30.20% of 1st Source worth $345,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 84,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,306. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

