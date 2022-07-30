1ST Source Bank Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $168.92. The firm has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

