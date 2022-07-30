1ST Source Bank Has $3.46 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,669,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,415. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

