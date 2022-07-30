1ST Source Bank Purchases 152 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.48. 1,848,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,289. The stock has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

