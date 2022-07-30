1ST Source Bank Purchases 45,938 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $9,596,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.72. 219,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,447. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

