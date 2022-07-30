1ST Source Bank Sells 5,478 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,998,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 421,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,158,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $104.07. 7,674,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118,964. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

