2,272 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 553,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ranpak by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,748 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Ranpak by 96.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 834,482 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ranpak by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,030,000 after acquiring an additional 239,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 11.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,034,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

PACK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

