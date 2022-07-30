2,557 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

