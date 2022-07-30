29,810 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rambus by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rambus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,588.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

