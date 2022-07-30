2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
2U Trading Down 5.5 %
TWOU stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 1,756,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07. 2U has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 2U by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 2U by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
