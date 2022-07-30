2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TWOU stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 1,756,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07. 2U has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 2U by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 2U by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

