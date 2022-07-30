3,457 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 4.3 %

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

