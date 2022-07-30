3,928 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

