3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Increased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

