403 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

