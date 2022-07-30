4,134 Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $23,980,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,998,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $694,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CCSI opened at 54.03 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is 52.95.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

