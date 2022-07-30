4,347 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $226,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,267,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,674,000 after acquiring an additional 393,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

