437 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 437 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $410.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.17. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.